Police hunting wanted man in Norwich

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in Norwich.

Johnny Wall, aged 37 and from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Wall is described as white, 5ft 5 tall, of slim build and has short brown hair.

It is believed he is in the Norwich or Luton areas.

Police are appealing for help to find Wall.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.