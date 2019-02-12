Police hunt man in Norwich wanted for assault and robbery
PUBLISHED: 15:29 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 05 March 2019
Archant
Police have renewed its appeal for help to find a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.
Police have released photos of 23-year-old Jacques Kiwele, who is wanted in connection with assault and robbery in the Norwich area. Photo: Police
Jacques Kiwele, aged 23, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including assault and robbery.
Officers have carried out a number of searches but he remains at large.
Mr Kiwele, who is also known as ‘Jack’, is described as being black, around 5ft 5 tall and of a slim build.
Anyone who may have seen Jacques, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.