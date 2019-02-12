Police hunt man in Norwich wanted for assault and robbery

Police have renewed its appeal for help to find a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Police have released photos of 23-year-old Jacques Kiwele, who is wanted in connection with assault and robbery in the Norwich area. Photo: Police Police have released photos of 23-year-old Jacques Kiwele, who is wanted in connection with assault and robbery in the Norwich area. Photo: Police

Jacques Kiwele, aged 23, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including assault and robbery.

Officers have carried out a number of searches but he remains at large.

Mr Kiwele, who is also known as ‘Jack’, is described as being black, around 5ft 5 tall and of a slim build.

Anyone who may have seen Jacques, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.