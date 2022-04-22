Police hunt 22-year-old man wanted in Norfolk and Essex

Jordan Chenery from the Basildon area in Essex is wanted by police - Credit: Norfolk police

Police are calling for help to trace a man wanted in Norfolk and Essex.

Jordan Chenery, from the Basildon area in Essex, is wanted for failing to appear at crown court.

The 22-year-old is white, has blue eyes, is around 6ft tall, and of medium build with short brown hair and a short beard.

Chenery is known to visit the Diss and Roydon areas of Norfolk as well as the Basildon and Braintree areas of Essex.

Officers are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

