News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police hunt 22-year-old man wanted in Norfolk and Essex

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:21 PM April 22, 2022
Jordan Chenery from the Basildon area in Essex is wanted by police.

Jordan Chenery from the Basildon area in Essex is wanted by police - Credit: Norfolk police

Police are calling for help to trace a man wanted in Norfolk and Essex.

Jordan Chenery, from the Basildon area in Essex, is wanted for failing to appear at crown court.

The 22-year-old is white, has blue eyes, is around 6ft tall, and of medium build with short brown hair and a short beard.

Chenery is known to visit the Diss and Roydon areas of Norfolk as well as the Basildon and Braintree areas of Essex.

Officers are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Diss News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tea room with 'pretentious' name in Great Yarmouth

Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
 Crews were called to a fire in a garden between Britannia Road and Belsize Road, Norwich, at about 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon