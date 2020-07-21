Video

Police hunt dog walker after ramp theft left disabled man housebound

Norfolk Police would like to speak to this person after a disability ramp was stolen from outside a flat in Colegate, Norwich, at around 6pm on Friday, June 12. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A disabled man has been left housebound after a disability ramp was stolen from outside his Norwich home.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Friday, June 12, when the ramp was taken from outside a flat in St George’s Street, near Colegate.

Police said the theft had left the victim housebound, and are appealing for help to identify the suspect.

Officers want to speak to a person - pictured - who walks their small white dog in the Colegate area of the city.

Anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time or have any information is also asked to contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39059/20.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.