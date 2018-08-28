Search

Police on the hunt for wanted woman

PUBLISHED: 16:17 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 31 January 2019

Leanne Horsnell is wanted on recall to prision. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are on the hunt for a woman wanted on recall to prison.

Leanne Horsnell, 32, from Norwich, is wanted for breaching the terms of her licence.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 4, of a medium build, having brown eyes and long dark hair and is believed to have links in Bedford, Bedfordshire.

Anyone who may have seen Leanne or know of her whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

