Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:56 PM June 8, 2021   
Police are hunting for Wesley Downing, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are hunting for a man wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Wesley Downing, 40, from Marlpit Lane is described as white, 5ft 2 tall, of average build with short dark hair.

Mr Downing is known to visit Northampton and Norwich regularly.

Anyone who has seen Mr Downing or has any information on his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

