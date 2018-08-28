Search

Hunt continues for man who punched girl, 16, in face in car park assault

PUBLISHED: 09:23 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 02 February 2019

The entrance to Lowestoft central railway station., near to where the assault happened. Picture: Archant library/James Bass

Police are continuing to search for a man who punched a teenage girl in the face and then fled the scene.

Witnesses are being sought following the assault in the Station Square area of Lowestoft.

The 16-year-old girl was assaulted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station about 8.15pm on Saturday, October 20.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a 16-year-old teenage girl, was punched in the face by a male who then fled the scene in the direction of Pier Terrace.

“No serious injuries were caused.”

Following the assault a witness appeal was launched on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page and inquiries are continuing as the man is still being sought by police.

A police spokesman said: “The offender has not been traced at this time.”

Anyone who may have seen the incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/60772/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

