Hunt continues for man who punched girl, 16, in face in car park assault
PUBLISHED: 09:23 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 02 February 2019
Police are continuing to search for a man who punched a teenage girl in the face and then fled the scene.
Witnesses are being sought following the assault in the Station Square area of Lowestoft.
The 16-year-old girl was assaulted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station about 8.15pm on Saturday, October 20.
A police spokesman said: “The victim, a 16-year-old teenage girl, was punched in the face by a male who then fled the scene in the direction of Pier Terrace.
“No serious injuries were caused.”
Following the assault a witness appeal was launched on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page and inquiries are continuing as the man is still being sought by police.
A police spokesman said: “The offender has not been traced at this time.”
Anyone who may have seen the incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/60772/18.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org
