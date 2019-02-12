Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass Archant

Police are on the hunt for a lorry driver after he disappeared following a multi vehicle pile-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the A47 on February 7 at about 6.10pm at Harford Bridges.

The incident involved a lorry and three cars, and happened westbound just after the A140 slip road.

The drivers of a black Ford Fiesta, black Peugeot 207 and grey Citroen C4 remained on the scene when officers arrived.

But the HGV driver had already left the scene.

The road was blocked and reopened at 7.40pm the same day.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the A47 at the time of the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any other information to assist the enquiry.

They should email PC Chris Paton at Norfolk Police on Christopher.Paton@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 374 of Thursday February 7.