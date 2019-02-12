Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

PUBLISHED: 13:39 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 14 February 2019

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Archant

Police are on the hunt for a lorry driver after he disappeared following a multi vehicle pile-up.

Emergency services were called to the A47 on February 7 at about 6.10pm at Harford Bridges.

The incident involved a lorry and three cars, and happened westbound just after the A140 slip road.

The drivers of a black Ford Fiesta, black Peugeot 207 and grey Citroen C4 remained on the scene when officers arrived.

But the HGV driver had already left the scene.

The road was blocked and reopened at 7.40pm the same day.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the A47 at the time of the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any other information to assist the enquiry.

They should email PC Chris Paton at Norfolk Police on Christopher.Paton@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 374 of Thursday February 7.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘NCFC till I die’ - Made in Chelsea star declares love for Norwich City

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has declared her love for Norwich City. Picture Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/Press Association Images.

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists