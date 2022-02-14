News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunt wanted 29-year-old man in connection with Norfolk offences

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:30 AM February 14, 2022
Harry Gibson, 29, from Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk.

Harry Gibson, 29, from Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for help to find a wanted man from Suffolk.

Harry Gibson, 29, of Albert Rolph Drive in Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk, which includes assault and criminal damage.

Gibson is white, about 5ft 8 and of slim build with blue eyes and light brown hair.

He also has tattoos on his neck and arms.

Gibson is known to visit the Feltwell, Lakenheath and London areas.

Anyone who may have seen Gibson or has information about his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

