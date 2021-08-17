Police hunt Bradwell burglars after break-in spree
Robbie Nichols
Police are appealing for information after five properties were broken into in Bradwell overnight on August 9.
Five garages belonging to properties in St Nicholas Gardens were broken into between the hours of 9pm on August 9 and 5am on August 10.
The stolen items include a fishing boat, outboard motors, fishing equipment, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles.
A wall was also damaged during the incident.
Officers are linking the incidents and want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or has any information concerning them.
Police are also urging residents of the area to remain vigilant and ensure that sheds, garages and outbuildings are locked securely.
Anyone with information should contact PC Vincent Gray at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting 36/57838/21 or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
