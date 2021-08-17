News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police hunt Bradwell burglars after break-in spree

Logo Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:40 PM August 17, 2021   
St Nicholas Gardens

Five garages belonging to properties in St Nicholas Gardens, Bradwell were broken into between the hours of 9pm on August 9 and 5am on August 10. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after five properties were broken into in Bradwell overnight on August 9. 

Five garages belonging to properties in St Nicholas Gardens were broken into between the hours of 9pm on August 9 and 5am on August 10. 

The stolen items include a fishing boat, outboard motors, fishing equipment, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles. 

A wall was also damaged during the incident. 

Officers are linking the incidents and want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or has any information concerning them. 

You may also want to watch:

Police are also urging residents of the area to remain vigilant and ensure that sheds, garages and outbuildings are locked securely. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Vincent Gray at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting 36/57838/21 or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  2. 2 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  3. 3 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  1. 4 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  2. 5 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  3. 6 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
  4. 7 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
  5. 8 Two jailed for cocaine dealing in Norwich
  6. 9 Could this be the end of East Anglia's traditional thatched roofs?
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: United full-back set to sign

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live
Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon