Police hunt man wanted for assaults and theft

PUBLISHED: 17:42 19 November 2020

Lawrence Betts, from the Eye area of Suffolk, is wanted for aggravated bodily harm offences and theft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Lawrence Betts, from the Eye area of Suffolk, is wanted for aggravated bodily harm offences and theft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

The hunt is on for a man in his 20s wanted for serious assault offences and theft.

Police are attempting to trace Lawrence Betts, who is from the Eye area of Suffolk and is known to have links to the Bury St Edmunds, Southwold and Lowestoft areas.

The 27-year-old is wanted for aggravated bodily harm offences and theft.

Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or complete their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

