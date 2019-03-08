Police on the hunt for 500 litres of stolen diesel

Police are appealing for witnesses after 500 litres of diesel was stolen in Edgefield.

The fuel was stolen from the site on Holt Road, overnight between Monday July, 1 and Tuesday, July, 2.

The diesel was stolen from a fuel tank and digger in the area.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact PC Peter Davison at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45117/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111