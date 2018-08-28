Search

Woman who supplied cocaine failed to appear at court

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:00 21 November 2018

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman who failed to turn up to court after pleading guilty to supplying cocaine is being hunted by police.

Angela Davey, 38, is wanted in connection with breaching a court order imposed by magistrates on August 9, 2018 and also for failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court on October 15.

She had pleaded guilty to supplying a class A drug, namely cocaine.

Davey, who is known to change her hairstyle often, has links in Thrapston, in Nottinghamshire and may also have travelled to London.

Anyone who may have seen Angela Davey, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

