Armed masked robbers hold up staff at Norwich bookmakers and petrol station

The Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road, where an armed robbery happened. Pic: Peter Walsh. Archant

Two armed masked men held up a Norwich bookmakers and are believed to be the same suspects who then robbed staff at a petrol station.

One of the men who raided Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road was armed with a shotgun or replica shotgun, while the other had a large metal pole. Both men were wearing balaclavas.

It happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday, June 1. The men threatened two members of staff at the bookmakers, along with a customer, before stealing cash.

Norfolk police believe a third man was waiting for them in a Volkswagen Golf, which then sped off into Hospital Lane in the direction of City Road.

The pair were described as white and about 5ft 10ins. One of them was wearing a green jacket at the time of the armed robbery.

Police are linking the raid with a second robbery at a Norwich petrol station.

That happened near the Asda petrol station on Boundary Road at about 4pm on Sunday, when suspects, believed to be armed with what was described as a "square object" approached staff.

As two workers walked across the main car park having closed up for the day, the suspects demanded money from the victims.

The victims handed over carrier bags which contained personal belongings, including a purse and mobile phone.

Suspects fled the scene in a silver VW Golf, driving along Boundary Road and then onto Whiffler Road.

Norfolk police have appealed for help from the public in catching the criminals.

They want to hear from anyone who may have information concerning either robbery.

They also want to hear from any drivers who saw a silver, mark 5 VW Golf, which had its nearside front wheel trim missing and are especially keen to obtain any dashcam footage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/36952/19.

The raids followed another betting shop robbery last week.

Two men stormed into the Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.

The victim, who was inside the shop, was beaten to the ground before the men grabbed a large quantity of cash and fled in a Ford Ka.

The car was parked at the Woodman pub car park opposite the shop, where a female driver had been waiting for them.

"They really battered me, they kept going and going, punching and kicking me in the face," said the victim, who did not want to be named. "I'm glad they didn't knife me.

"Certain people are obviously stronger than others, if they had got someone older they would have been seriously hurt, or worse, that's what worries me.

"It's a bitter and twisted world."

The male victim suffered cuts and bruising to his face, a dislocated shoulder and a broken eye socket in the brutal ambush.

He said the men were wearing masks and gloves and that they jumped on him 'out of nowhere' while he was inside the shop.

He added: "It happened all so quick, I got straight out of the door. These people need to be caught, they are violent."

The Betfred in Hall Road was also held up in October 2011, when a robber, who was later caught and convicted, escaped with £3,275 from the till and safe.