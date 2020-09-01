Have you seen this man? Police want him back in prison
PUBLISHED: 14:22 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 01 September 2020
Norfolk Police
Police are on the hunt for a criminal who needs to be sent back to jail.
Jacob Murphy, 28, from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison by Norfolk Police.
He is described as a white man, 5ft 10 inches tall, with dark hair and of medium build.
Murphy is expected to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.
Anyone who may have seen Murphy or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively people with information should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
