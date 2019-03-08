Hunt continues after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

Search

PUBLISHED: 07:35 24 March 2019

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Police are continuing to search for a driver who crashed into three walls and then fled from the scene.

Inquiries are continuing in connection with the collision, which happened in Lowestoft more than five months ago.

At the time, householders described how their homes shook after a VW Beetle Sport careered off the road and hit three walls and a vehicle on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.

The crash, which happened about 10.20pm on Tuesday, October 9, significantly damaged the walls of three houses, while the VW Beetle Sport also hit a lamppost and slightly damaged one car on its way down the road before it spun out of control and ploughed into a red Toyota Verso parked on a driveway.

After fleeing from the scene of the crash, the motorist is still to be located by police.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 58374/18.

