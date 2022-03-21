News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hunt for motorist after woman in 70s hurt in hit-and-run crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:13 AM March 21, 2022
A woman had been using the pedestrian crossing near to the Jet Garage when she was injured in a collision.

A woman had been using the pedestrian crossing near to the Jet Garage when she was injured in a collision.

A hunt is under way to find a driver who failed to stop after a woman in her 70s was injured near King's Lynn.

Officers are searching for the driver of a small blue SUV style vehicle after the incident in Lynn Road, Gaywood, at about 7pm on Friday, March 18.

A woman had been using the pedestrian crossing near to the Jet Garage when she was involved in the collision.

The woman suffered a cut to her forehead following the incident and the driver did not stop at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to trace the driver of the vehicle, who is believed to have a spare wheel on the boot.

People who may have witnessed the incident or has information should contact PC Dave Allen at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 363 of Friday, March 18, 2022.

