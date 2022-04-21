News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police hunt for driver after hit and run

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:20 PM April 21, 2022
Police are hunting for a driver who failed to stop after a crash near Fakenham. - Credit: Archant

Police are hunting a driver who failed to stop after a crash near Fakenham.

A teenager was taken to hospital following the incident between a motorcyclist and the driver of a Nissan Micra at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 12, in Bridge Road, Great Ryburgh.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with arm injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact PC Rebecca Barnet on 101 at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference NC-13042022-161.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

