Police hunt continues after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

PUBLISHED: 13:33 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 December 2018

The devastation that was caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Police are continuing to search for a driver who crashed into three walls and then fled from the scene.

Inquiries are continuing in connection with the collision, which happened in Lowestoft two-and-a-half months ago.

At the time, householders described how their homes shook after a VW Beetle Sport careered off the road and hit three walls and a vehicle on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.

The crash, which happened about 10.20pm on Tuesday, October 9, significantly damaged the walls of three houses, while the VW Beetle Sport also hit a lamppost and slightly damaged one car on its way down the road before it spun out of control and ploughed into a red Toyota Verso parked on a driveway.

After fleeing from the scene of the crash, the motorist is yet to be located by police.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are still ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 583 74/18.

