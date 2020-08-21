Police hunt driver after hit and run at roundabout

File photo of police in Norfolk. Officers have appealed for information after a hit and run crash in Wymondham. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Police are hunting the driver of a car that failed to stop at a crash which left another motorist with injuries.

Officers are appealing for help to trace the car, which drove off following a collision in Wymondham on Friday, August 21.

They were called at 6.40am to reports of a crash between a grey Ford Fiesta and what is believed to be a blue Fiat Punto on the roundabout at the junctions with Falconers Chase, Harts Farm Road and the B1135.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Fiesta suffered minor injuries but the driver of the Punto failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage should contact the CJS Road Collision Support Team on 101 quoting incident number 94 of Friday, August 21, 2020.