Search

Advanced search

Hunt to trace man following ‘outraging public decency’ incident

PUBLISHED: 17:27 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 04 August 2020

Police are seeking information following an incident of outraging public decency on Royal Terrace in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Police are seeking information following an incident of outraging public decency on Royal Terrace in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Investigations are under way after a cyclist propositioned a woman before committing a lewd act in front of her.

Police are seeking information following an incident of outraging public decency in Lowestoft.

A woman was approached by a man on a mountain bike on Royal Terrace just after midnight in the early hours of Friday, July 31.

A police spokesman said the cyclist “propositioned her, asking for sex in return for money.”

When the woman refused, the man committed a lewd act in front of her.

The man is described as mixed race, aged around 25, with short hair on top and sides and a slicked back ponytail.

He was wearing three-quarter length trousers, a light coloured top and was riding an “expensive-looking white mountain bicycle.”

Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact police quoting crime reference 37/43516/20 on 101 or email Dean.Brearley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Conman builder ordered to pay couple £15,000 for unfinished work on ‘dream home’

The building site at Eye Lane, East Rudham, where trader David Fysh failed to complete renovations works. Picture: Courtesy of Norfolk Trading Standards

Police looking for Audi and Toyota drivers who may have seen serious A11 crash

The air ambulane was called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

Town cancels Christmas lights switch-on amid coronavirus

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant