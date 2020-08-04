Hunt to trace man following ‘outraging public decency’ incident
PUBLISHED: 17:27 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 04 August 2020
Archant
Investigations are under way after a cyclist propositioned a woman before committing a lewd act in front of her.
Police are seeking information following an incident of outraging public decency in Lowestoft.
A woman was approached by a man on a mountain bike on Royal Terrace just after midnight in the early hours of Friday, July 31.
A police spokesman said the cyclist “propositioned her, asking for sex in return for money.”
When the woman refused, the man committed a lewd act in front of her.
The man is described as mixed race, aged around 25, with short hair on top and sides and a slicked back ponytail.
He was wearing three-quarter length trousers, a light coloured top and was riding an “expensive-looking white mountain bicycle.”
Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact police quoting crime reference 37/43516/20 on 101 or email Dean.Brearley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.