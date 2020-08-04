Hunt to trace man following ‘outraging public decency’ incident

Investigations are under way after a cyclist propositioned a woman before committing a lewd act in front of her.

A woman was approached by a man on a mountain bike on Royal Terrace just after midnight in the early hours of Friday, July 31.

A police spokesman said the cyclist “propositioned her, asking for sex in return for money.”

When the woman refused, the man committed a lewd act in front of her.

The man is described as mixed race, aged around 25, with short hair on top and sides and a slicked back ponytail.

He was wearing three-quarter length trousers, a light coloured top and was riding an “expensive-looking white mountain bicycle.”

Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact police quoting crime reference 37/43516/20 on 101 or email Dean.Brearley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk