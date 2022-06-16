The sun's out and so are burglars - how to keep summer thieves at bay

Householders are being warned by police and security experts to take extra precautions amid a spike in home burglaries.

As temperatures soar, so do break-ins. The summer period is a peak time, alongside Christmas.

The threat of burglaries has dropped sharply in recent years but break-ins rise in summer - Credit: Getty Images

There are some obvious reasons for this. Warmer weather sees people open windows and doors, sometimes forgetting to close them at night or when they go out.

Meanwhile, families are busier in the garden and more active outside meaning expensive items like lawnmowers, garden furniture, cycles and even boats can become easy pickings for opportunist thieves.

Break-ins also spike because homes are left unoccupied more often as summer is of course prime holiday season.

Operation Protect has seen police targeting known burglars and increase patrols as well as raise awareness of summer burglaries - Credit: Archant

Burglars love nothing more than an empty home, as there is less risk of inhabitants disturbing them while trying to make off with valuables.

Norfolk police is currently running Operation Protect, a campaign reminding people how they can help reduce the risks.

Detective Superintendent Paul Wells said: “As the weather warms up people are more likely to leave doors and windows open or unlocked and might spend more time away from home.

Getting a deadlock fitted will put burglars off - Credit: Getty Images

“This makes things easier for an opportunistic burglar, so if you go out, make sure your doors and windows are closed and locked, check your doors and windows before bed and if you are going on holiday let a trusted friend or neighbour know, so they can collect your post, put your bins out and keep your home looking lived-in.”

Burglary is not quite such a common threat as it once was.

There were just 1,347 residential burglaries in Norfolk in 2021, a fall of 25pc, and you are four times less likely to become a victim than back in 1995.

Anderson Fossett, a Fakenham-based insurance broker, has urged people not to complacent over home security - Credit: Lycetts

But Anderson Fossett, of insurance broker Lycetts’ Fakenham office, said although Norfolk has the second lowest burglary rate in the country, it was important not to be complacent.

“When temperatures increase, people naturally tend to open more windows and doors. It’s all too easy to forget to secure them at night, making it easier for opportunistic burglars to strike,” he said.

So what can you do to keep the chances of falling victim to a summer burglary to a minimum?

Look like you’re still at home

When on holiday, making it look like the property is still occupied is a smart move to put off burglars.

Let a trusted friend or neighbour know, so they can collect your post, put your bins out and keep your home looking lived-in.

Similarly a timer so the lights go on at specific times, ensuring that your home isn’t always dark in the evenings and at night, only costs a few pounds.

Getting friends to pick up post can avoid a property looking empty - Credit: Archant

Lock up when you leave

Make life as difficult as possible for any would-be burglar. Make sure doors and windows are closed and locked when you go out and before bed.

Leaving homes unsecure open may cause issues with any insurance claim and invalidate your cover leaving you completely out of pocket.

Be social media smart

Monitoring online posts is a new way that burglars target homes. Posting holiday selfies may seem innocent fun but you’re also flagging up that your home is empty.

Families are being warned to avoid posting holiday selfies online while away - Credit: Getty Images

Also try to avoid ‘checking in’ at the airport or destinations abroad and turn off the location tracking to stop it saying where you’re posting from.

DS Paul Wells said: “It’s also important that you don’t over-share that you are away, so maybe save some of those holiday social media posts for when you’re back.”

Beef up home security

Even if the burglar knows you’re away, they may be put off trying their luck if you have some decent security measures.

Installing extra home security measures like cameras can help deter burglars - Credit: PA

Deadlocks make it much harder and more time consuming to pick a lock, in most cases a burglar will simply move on.

“We have witnessed an upsurge in the number of clients investing in smart home security systems and doorbell cameras, as well as app-controlled locks, smart motion-sensor cameras and wireless light switches, which are all great ways of improving security and reducing the risk profile for insurers,” added Mr Fossett.

Secure outdoors too

Thefts from gardens, outbuildings, sheds and garages, are an issue in summer too – particularly in rural areas.

Thefts from gardens, outbuildings, sheds and garages are an issue in summer too - Credit: Getty Images

Supplement and reinforce garden fences with tall and prickly plants and shrubbery to act as a further deterrent to accessing your property.

Remember to store items out of sight. Mark them with your postcode and house number or the first two letters of your house name and register the details on the Immobilise website.

Consider CCTV and alarms. Lock things like cycles.