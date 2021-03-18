Dozens contact police after e-fit of suspected rapist released

Video

Published: 1:34 PM March 18, 2021

An e-fit image of the man sought by police in connection with a rape at Great Ryburgh. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have been contacted by 36 people in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in rural Norfolk.

Police in Thetford are investigating the incident which happened on Friday, February 26.

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the sex attack on Mill Road in Great Ryburgh on Sunday, February 28 at around 3pm near an area of rail track.

On Wednesday police released an e-fit image of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident.

The picture shows a white man aged roughly in his 50s with balding grey hair and a moustache, who is believed to be around 6ft tall.

So far police have taken about 40 witness statements, spoken to 12 people on the phone and had 24 messages from the public, but Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray, of the Major Investigations Team said there were bound to be more people out there who could help the investigation.

DCI Phill Gray who is leading the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl in the area of a disused railway on Mill Road in Great Ryburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: "It is understandable that incidents like this are likely to cause concern amongst the local community, especially as the issues around women’s safety have been highlighted nationally following the tragic circumstances surrounding the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

"However, In Norfolk, incidents of this nature are rare. We must be careful not to allow people to fear crime disproportionately or allow it to affect their lives."

Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in February 2021 in the area of Mill Road by a disused railway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He added that the Great Ryburgh rape was the only rape in Norfolk police had identified as being committed by a stranger in the past 12 months.

The area near a disused railway in Mill Road in Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in February 2021. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may recognise the man, or with any walkers, horse riders and drivers who were in the area at the time.

A public portal has been set-up encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The portal allows members of the public to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team, and can be found at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1

The team can also be reached via a dedicated phone line, 0800 056 0944.