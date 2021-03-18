Video
Dozens contact police after e-fit of suspected rapist released
Police have been contacted by 36 people in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in rural Norfolk.
Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the sex attack on Mill Road in Great Ryburgh on Sunday, February 28 at around 3pm near an area of rail track.
On Wednesday police released an e-fit image of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident.
The picture shows a white man aged roughly in his 50s with balding grey hair and a moustache, who is believed to be around 6ft tall.
So far police have taken about 40 witness statements, spoken to 12 people on the phone and had 24 messages from the public, but Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray, of the Major Investigations Team said there were bound to be more people out there who could help the investigation.
He said: "It is understandable that incidents like this are likely to cause concern amongst the local community, especially as the issues around women’s safety have been highlighted nationally following the tragic circumstances surrounding the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.
"However, In Norfolk, incidents of this nature are rare. We must be careful not to allow people to fear crime disproportionately or allow it to affect their lives."
He added that the Great Ryburgh rape was the only rape in Norfolk police had identified as being committed by a stranger in the past 12 months.
Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may recognise the man, or with any walkers, horse riders and drivers who were in the area at the time.
A public portal has been set-up encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The portal allows members of the public to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team, and can be found at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1
The team can also be reached via a dedicated phone line, 0800 056 0944.