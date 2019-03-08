Hare coursers hunted three times by Norfolk Police

Police have been called out to suspected hare coursing three times in Norfolk today.

Number of reports of hare coursing this evening in West Norfolk please be vigilant and report any suspect coursers please. #opgalileo pc1145 — Norfolk Rural Crime (@RuralCrimeNfk) September 4, 2019

A group of eight or nine people with dogs, suspected of hare coursing, were reported on Southery Road in Feltwell at 5.48pm.

But when officers arrived the group, who were driving a black Volvo, a green Subaru and a BMW, had vanished.

Two or three hare coursers with dogs were also reportedly on the prowl in a field in Eastmoor in King's Lynn.

Officers arrived at the scene to two separate sightings at around 4.30pm and 6.28pm but the hare coursers, who were driving a blue Subaru Impreza, had fled.

Last month, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) in the East of England urged police to take the "toughest possible action" against the illegal bloodsport.

CLA East regional director Ben Underwood said: "We must keep reporting incidents of illegal coursing."