Rape victims protected from ‘digital strip search’ of phones

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:00 PM October 20, 2022
Mobile phone

A new police code of practice aims to give better protection from invasive data requests for victims of rape - Credit: PA

Police have been issued new guidance over the ‘digital strip search’ of victims’ electronic devices to better protect them during rape investigations.

The powers mean that the police must tell victims why they want their phones and other devices and what information they are looking for. 

They will also have to make sure victims know that they can refuse the request without it resulting in their case being automatically dropped.

Minister for safeguarding Mims Davies - Credit: UK Parliament

Minister for safeguarding Mims Davies said: “These new measures are part of our commitment to ensuring police investigate crimes against women and girls thoroughly, with a clear focus on the suspect, not the victim.”

It comes after the introduction of pre-recorded evidence at Norfolk courts to spare rape and sexual offences victims the trauma of being cross examined in the witness box.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford has said more needed to be done to increase rape and sexual offence conviction rates and provide better support to victims.

Just under half of all women who reported rapes in Norfolk in 2020 later withdrew from the process while a quarter of cases fell through because of evidential difficulties.

