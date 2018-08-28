Search

Advanced search
Video

Police given extra 24 hours to question man in connection with fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 November 2018

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Archant

Norfolk Police have until Tuesday afternoon to question a man in connection with a fatal stabbing which happened in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night.

Detectives investigating the murder have been granted an additional 24 hours to question the man in his 60s after a detention was granted at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

Officers were called to a property on South Market Road at 10.20pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been stabbed.

The man in his 50s sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Paget Hospital where he died.

A man and a woman in her 50s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

The woman was questioned and then released under investigation on Friday.

A post mortem carried out on Friday established the man died as a result of a single stab wound.

The property remains sealed off and anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Art Fair East 2018 to showcase top worldwide talent from Norfolk to Dubai

London Street, Norwich Credit: Howard Temperley

Suspects as young as 10 arrested following criminal damage to property and cars in Swaffham

Station Street, Swaffham. Photo: Google

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast