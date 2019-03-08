Police give dog a lift home after arresting owner for drug driving
PUBLISHED: 09:42 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 28 May 2019
Archant
Police gave a dog a lift home - after its owner failed a roadside drug test.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team pulled the man over last night.
He was arrested after a drug wipe came back positive for cannabis and his car was seized.
Police took pity on his pet. One tweeted: "My Daddy said he was going to take me out for a drive but he didn't tell me he had smoked cannabis earlier. We got stopped by the feds and he got arrested and they seized our car. Still I did get a drive, the Sergeant drove me home. Thank you."