Police give dog a lift home after arresting owner for drug driving

PUBLISHED: 09:42 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 28 May 2019

The dog given a lift home by officers Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team

Police gave a dog a lift home - after its owner failed a roadside drug test.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team pulled the man over last night.

He was arrested after a drug wipe came back positive for cannabis and his car was seized.

Police took pity on his pet. One tweeted: "My Daddy said he was going to take me out for a drive but he didn't tell me he had smoked cannabis earlier. We got stopped by the feds and he got arrested and they seized our car. Still I did get a drive, the Sergeant drove me home. Thank you."

