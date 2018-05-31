Person charged after more than 600 cannabis plants found in Norwich

Picture of Guardian Road in Norwich, near the Dereham Road roundabout Photo: Adrian Judd. Archant © 2005

More than 600 cannabis plants have been discovered by police in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers arrested one person after they conducted a positive drugs warrant in the Guardian Road area of Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Following the arrest on Tuesday (May 5) police have charged a person in connection with the discovery of more than 600 cannabis plants.

Officers took to social media to publicise the development.

Norwich Police tweeted: “*UPDATE* Suspect was charged and remanded for production of over 600 Cannabis plants. Following a virtual court appearance today they have been remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court on 4th June #CommunityPolicing #NWSNT”.

Anyone with information about drugs activity should call police on 101.