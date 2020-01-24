Two men found hiding in cupboard by police
PUBLISHED: 07:06 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 24 January 2020
Archant
A man who breached a court order was found in a cupboard after police turned up at a Norwich address to check on a vulnerable man.
Norwich Police went to a property on Philadelphia Lane on Thursday evening and found two men hiding in a cupboard after forcing entry.
Officers had gone to the address to check on the welfare of a vulnerable man.
Norwich Police tweeted: "Entry was forced and they found two males hiding in a cupboard. One of them was wanted for breach of court order."
More to come.
Comments have been disabled on this article.