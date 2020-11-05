Man arrested after police find cannabis plants
PUBLISHED: 10:47 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 05 November 2020
Police arrested a man after finding cannabis plants at a property.
Officers raided an address on Saddlebow Road, King’s Lynn, on Wednesday.
A spokesman said: “A 29-year-old male was addressed at the address for being concerned in the production of a controlled drug namely class B. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”
A total of 26 plants were seized. They were being grown in a sophisticated set-up with lights and reflective foil to boost their growth.
