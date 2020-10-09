Search

Advanced search

Man in 40s arrested after discovery of cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 10:45 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 09 October 2020

Police found 100 cannabis plants at an address on Guildford Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Street View

Police found 100 cannabis plants at an address on Guildford Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory at a Thetford property.

Officers attended an address on Guildford Way at around 11.50am on Saturday, October 3, where they found the significant cannabis cultivation.

Around 100 plants were subsequently seized by police.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of production of Class B drugs and extracting electricity.

He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

In a separate operation at the weekend, an 18-year-old man was interviewed under caution after police seized a large quantity of cannabis alongside pills and bottles suspected to be illegal drugs in North Elmham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff and students at Norwich school told to self-isolate after coronavirus case

City Academy Norwich where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Google

Bins left unemptied in crackdown on ‘wrong’ rubbish items

Mrs Wise and Mr Howard were left confused about why a red sticker had been placed on their recycling bin. PHOTO: Jason Howard

Rare exotic bird spotted in Norfolk

A hoopoe photographed in Wells, North Norfolk by Brad Damms. Picture: Brad Damms

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow