Man in 40s arrested after discovery of cannabis factory
PUBLISHED: 10:45 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 09 October 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory at a Thetford property.
Officers attended an address on Guildford Way at around 11.50am on Saturday, October 3, where they found the significant cannabis cultivation.
Around 100 plants were subsequently seized by police.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of production of Class B drugs and extracting electricity.
He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
In a separate operation at the weekend, an 18-year-old man was interviewed under caution after police seized a large quantity of cannabis alongside pills and bottles suspected to be illegal drugs in North Elmham.
