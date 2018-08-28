Police look for escaped goat ‘with large horns’ in north Norfolk

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat on the loose in Blakeney. Pictured, stock image of a goat jumping over a wall. Photo: PACT ANIMAL SANCTUARY PACT Animal Sanctuary

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat “with large horns” on the loose in Blakeney last night.

That is the incident I am currently responding to. (No I'm not kidding). A loose goat with 'large horns' has been seen on the roads in and around Blakeney.#HotFuzz — PC Jon Parker (@PCJonParker) January 19, 2019

PC Jon Parker posted on social media in the evening of Saturday, January 19: “Do you live in Blakeney?

“Do you own a goat?

“Has your goat escaped tonight?”

In the tweet, shared at 9.06pm, he added: “That is the incident I am currently responding to. (No I’m not kidding).

“A loose goat with ‘large horns’ has been seen on the roads in and around Blakeney.”

