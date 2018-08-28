Police look for escaped goat ‘with large horns’ in north Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 10:27 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 20 January 2019
PACT Animal Sanctuary
Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat “with large horns” on the loose in Blakeney last night.
PC Jon Parker posted on social media in the evening of Saturday, January 19: “Do you live in Blakeney?
“Do you own a goat?
“Has your goat escaped tonight?”
In the tweet, shared at 9.06pm, he added: “That is the incident I am currently responding to. (No I’m not kidding).
“A loose goat with ‘large horns’ has been seen on the roads in and around Blakeney.”
