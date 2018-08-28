Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police look for escaped goat ‘with large horns’ in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:27 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 20 January 2019

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat on the loose in Blakeney. Pictured, stock image of a goat jumping over a wall. Photo: PACT ANIMAL SANCTUARY

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat on the loose in Blakeney. Pictured, stock image of a goat jumping over a wall. Photo: PACT ANIMAL SANCTUARY

PACT Animal Sanctuary

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat “with large horns” on the loose in Blakeney last night.

PC Jon Parker posted on social media in the evening of Saturday, January 19: “Do you live in Blakeney?

“Do you own a goat?

“Has your goat escaped tonight?”

In the tweet, shared at 9.06pm, he added: “That is the incident I am currently responding to. (No I’m not kidding).

“A loose goat with ‘large horns’ has been seen on the roads in and around Blakeney.”

Have you seen the goat on the loose in north Norfolk? Email reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Jake Humphrey buys hot breakfast for rough sleepers in Norwich after coldest night of the winter

Jake Humphrey has been helping the homeless in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

Several people from Norfolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police look for escaped goat ‘with large horns’ in north Norfolk

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat on the loose in Blakeney. Pictured, stock image of a goat jumping over a wall. Photo: PACT ANIMAL SANCTUARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists