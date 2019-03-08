Police end probe into children's home
PUBLISHED: 16:53 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 09 July 2019
A police probe into a children's home has ended with no criminal charges.
The home at the Kisimul School in Swinderby, Lincolnshire, where Norfolk County Council placed children with special educational needs, was investigated over safeguarding concerns.
Police arrested six people last year but said on Tuesday the investigation was now over.
DCI Richard Myszczyszyn, who led the investigation, said: "My team carried out a meticulous investigation over six months since November 2018 but no criminal charges could be brought against any of those who were arrested and released pending that investigation."
A spokesman for Kisimul said: "The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care is paramount. It was right these allegations were thoroughly investigated and we fully supported the police and Ofsted throughout this process."
The spokesman added that Kisimul was also doing its own review.
