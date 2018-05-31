Search

Advanced search

Police shut fraud investigation at social club

PUBLISHED: 10:19 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 04 February 2020

The ex-servicemen's club in Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Archant

The ex-servicemen's club in Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A fraud investigation at a Wymondham social club has been closed because of lack of evidence, police said.

More than £4,200 went missing from Wymondham and District Ex-Services Social Club, at Friarscroft Lane in 2018, according to its accounts for that year.

Police were alerted months later and the club's committee declined to comment at the time.

Its accounts for 2018 reveal that there was a £4,279 difference between the accounting records and actual cash counted.

You may also want to watch:

According to one source some members resigned in protest.

Police confirmed last July they were investigating, but a spokesman said on Tuesday that the probe had now been closed because of a lack of evidence.

No arrests were made.

The social club turned over almost £300,000 in 2018.

It hosts live music, bingo nights and film screenings.

Most Read

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Rescuers scrambled to car in pond after two vehicles overturn

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Police shut fraud investigation at social club

The ex-servicemen's club in Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Archant

Fire badly damages city centre beauty salon

An electrical fire broke out at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24