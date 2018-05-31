Police shut fraud investigation at social club

The ex-servicemen's club in Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A fraud investigation at a Wymondham social club has been closed because of lack of evidence, police said.

More than £4,200 went missing from Wymondham and District Ex-Services Social Club, at Friarscroft Lane in 2018, according to its accounts for that year.

Police were alerted months later and the club's committee declined to comment at the time.

Its accounts for 2018 reveal that there was a £4,279 difference between the accounting records and actual cash counted.

According to one source some members resigned in protest.

Police confirmed last July they were investigating, but a spokesman said on Tuesday that the probe had now been closed because of a lack of evidence.

No arrests were made.

The social club turned over almost £300,000 in 2018.

It hosts live music, bingo nights and film screenings.