Police release e-fit after teenage girl is grabbed by man in city street

Police have issued this e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Christchurch Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to after a girl was grabbed and dragged towards a car in Norwich.

The incident happened at around 7.30am on Tuesday, September 10 in Christchurch Road.

A girl in her late teens was walking along the road when she was approached by a man in a black car. The man stopped and spoke to the girl before grabbing her and attempting to pull her towards his car.

The girl managed to pull away before the man drove off.

The man is described as aged in his early 30s, white, of a muscular build and with blonde hair which is short at the sides and swept back on top.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time stated, or anyone with information should contact DI Chris Burgess at Bethel Street CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/63531/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.