Drug deal in Norwich busted by police

Whilst out on proactive foot patrol in the Lakenham Way area, PC's Chambers & Walker have disrupted a drug deal under the bridges, one in custody and class a drugs and cash seized. #NSSNT #PC1090 #PC984 pic.twitter.com/Nfdss4Bh1A — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) October 7, 2019

Drug dealers were caught red-handed by two patrolling officers under a bridge in Lakenham Way on Monday night, according to a tweet from Norwich police.

Officers seized Class A drugs and a wad of cash.

One person has been taken into custody.