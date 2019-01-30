Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police drone and dogs track down three men who fled police after shoplifting incident in Eaton

30 January, 2019 - 11:42
The police done. Photo: Norfolk police

The police done. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk Police

The police drone and dogs were scrambled to track down three men who ran from police after a shoplifting incident.

Norwich police said the incident happened on Tuesday in the Eaton area.

They said three men ran from police, but with the help of the police drone, the force dogs and the roads and armed unit they were located and detained.

They said it came as part of Operation Moonshot, an ongoing proactive operation to disrupt organised crime.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists