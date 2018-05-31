Drunk crashes car while four times legal alcohol limit

A drink-driver has been arrested by police after crashing while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place on Wootton Road in King's Lynn on Sunday, December 15.

In a roadside breathalyser test, a driver blew 147 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg per 100ml.

The driver was taken into police custody.

Elsewhere, another motorist was found to be almost three times the legal alcohol limit when they were pulled over on the A47 near Dereham.

Police were alerted to the driver by a member of the public.

The vehicle was pulled over and blew 101 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit.

The annual drink-drive campaign from Norfolk Police launched on December 1.

After only nine days, Sgt Chris Harris said he was "shocked" after finding that 80 people had been arrested on suspicion of being over the limit while behind the wheel.

