Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

PUBLISHED: 00:52 28 January 2019

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A police dog has tracked down a suspect who tried to escape the law by hiding in a the ditch.

Officers working as part of Operation Moonshot deployed a stinger earlier today (Sunday January 27), to stop a vehicle near Downham Market. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyOfficers working as part of Operation Moonshot deployed a stinger earlier today (Sunday January 27), to stop a vehicle near Downham Market. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers working as part of Operation Moonshot deployed a stinger earlier today (Sunday January 27), to stop a vehicle near Downham Market. After the car was stopped, the driver fled the vehicle leading officers on a 2.5km chase.

But they were soon tracked down by police dog Nikko, who followed and located the suspect hiding in a ditch.

Sharing news of the achievement Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs tweeted: “Super proud of my boy today. Pursuit near Downham Market, following a successful stinger deployment by OpMoonshotWest driver decamps. PD Neeko deployed and tracks over 2.5km including across the A10 locating suspects hiding in a ditch. Excellent teamwork with @KingsLynnPolice.”

Operation Moonshot was launched in west Norfolk in April 2016, and involves officers using a combination of technology and intelligence to catch criminals as they leave or enter Norfolk by vehicle.

The operation was launched as a six-month pilot scheme but it has since proved to be so successful in disrupting organised crime that there are now plans to expand it.

