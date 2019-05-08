You picked the wrong night to go stealing diesel, tweet police

Shuck the police dog, who found two men hiding in woods near King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

Two alleged fuel thieves picked the wrong night to go siphoning diesel.

When police disturbed them at work near King's Lynn last night, they took to their toes and thought they could get away by hiding in nearby woodland.

"Wrong," tweeted Lynn police, who called for back up in the form of police dog Shuck.

The canine cop soon had his nose to the ground and it wasn't long before the men were located.