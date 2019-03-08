Police dog Nero helps to snare drug offenders following attempted break-in

Two men were arrested for drug offences overnight, after being snared by one of Norfolk's trusty police dogs following an attempted break-in.

The pair attempted to flee from the police after being reported attempting to break in to a building in Norwich.

However, after officers successfully made chase, police dog Nero was able to sniff out a bag of drugs in their possession.

An officer from Norwich Police tweeted: "Reports of two males breaking in to a property and then made off from police. Both males detained and arrested for drug offences thanks to PD NERO and his reliant nose."

The officer linked the offence to county lines and Operation Gravity, Norfolk Police's ongoing efforts to stamp out this particular crime.