Police dog finds suspect after 2.5km chase and A-road crossing

Police dog Neeko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road.

A police dog followed his nose for two-and-a-half kilometres and found a suspect who had fled from officers.

Police Constable Jamie Ward (centre) and Police Dog Neeko.

Neeko was called in on Sunday afternoon after a stinger was deployed to stop a suspect 4x4 near Downham Market. The driver abandoned the vehicle and made a run for it.

But Neeko soon picked up the scent. He and his handler set off on foot in pursuit. And a mile-and-a-half later, the trail led them to the suspect after crossing the main A10.

His handler tweeted: “Super proud of my boy today. Pursuit near #DownhamMarket, following a successful stinger deployment by #OpMoonshotWest driver decamps.

“PD Neeko deployed and tracks over 2.5km including across the A10 locating suspects hiding in a ditch. Excellent #teamwork with @KingsLynnPolice.”

Police later said officers were alerted on Sunday afternoon when suspected hare coursers were spotted in a field at Stow Road in Stowbridge.

Their vehicle carried on off a track heading towards the A10 on Low Road, West Head Road, Stow Bridge Road and the A10 in the direction of Wimbotsham, where two men decamped in Millers Lane.

The dog tracked occupants from Lynn Road across the A10 towards Church Farm on Fincham Road, Stow Bardolph, where a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It comes after a busy month for ‘pawenforcement’. On Friday, January 18, a man was arrested in Norwich in connection with “numerous offences” after he was tracked across waste land, wooded areas and into a garage complex where PD Nero found him hiding.

PD Toby has helped officers find drugs on raids in Hilgay, Downham Market and Thetford.

And PD Neeko ended his last shift of 2018 finding four men who had been acting suspiciously in Castle Rising hiding in the castle grounds after a brief search.

Last October, Neeko and PC Ward were presented with a Nosca (Norfolk Safer Community Award) for locating a wanted suspect who ran off after a car chase and hid under a caravan on a housing estate in Wisbech.