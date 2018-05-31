Search

Advanced search

Police dog hunts drink driver who fled after crash

PUBLISHED: 09:05 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 29 April 2020

A driver was arrested following a crash near Gillingham. PHOTO: NS PoliceDogs Twitter

A driver was arrested following a crash near Gillingham. PHOTO: NS PoliceDogs Twitter

Archant

A disqualified drink driver who fled after crashing into a lamppost was tracked down by a police dog last night.

Police dog Nemo, who tracked down a fleeing driver following a crash near Gillingham. PHOTO: NS PoliceDogs TwitterPolice dog Nemo, who tracked down a fleeing driver following a crash near Gillingham. PHOTO: NS PoliceDogs Twitter

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs were called to the crash near Gillingham, with the driver of the car nowhere to be seen.

Taking to Twitter, officers from NS Police Dogs said: “Picking up a track from the car, police dog Nemo quickly hunts the driver down.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, taking the car without the owners consent, and driving with excess alcohol.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's
Drive 24