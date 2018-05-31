Police dog hunts drink driver who fled after crash

A disqualified drink driver who fled after crashing into a lamppost was tracked down by a police dog last night.

Police dog Nemo, who tracked down a fleeing driver following a crash near Gillingham. PHOTO: NS PoliceDogs Twitter Police dog Nemo, who tracked down a fleeing driver following a crash near Gillingham. PHOTO: NS PoliceDogs Twitter

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs were called to the crash near Gillingham, with the driver of the car nowhere to be seen.

Taking to Twitter, officers from NS Police Dogs said: “Picking up a track from the car, police dog Nemo quickly hunts the driver down.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, taking the car without the owners consent, and driving with excess alcohol.