Police dog Gizmo continues vet treatment after 'significant injury'

PD Gizmo, who was injured on duty. Photo: Norwich Police Norwich Police

A Norfolk police dog which was injured while working is still receiving veterinary treatment.

PD Gizmo and his handler PC Watson were called to search an area for discarded property after an altercation in Great Yarmouth.

While searching, Gizmo jumped down a step and on to leaves that were concealing a broken wine bottle.

Glass went into his paw and cut an artery, meaning "he lost a lot of blood"", in what police described as a "significant injury".

Norfolk police said Gizmo had been rushed into surgery, where it was "touch and go" whether he would recover due to the blood loss.

Last night, police issued an update on Gizmo, in which they said: "He has been to the vets today and had his bandage redressed, there is still uncertainty on ligament damage.

"Another vet appointment at the end of the week to check further progress. He's a tough boy! Thank you all for the messages and continued support."

Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit had praised staff at Taverham Vets for their help.