'The Nose knows': Police dog tracks down man hiding in a tree

Pd Harry from Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit was involved in a search that led to the discovery of a man hiding from police in a tree.

A police dog tracked down a man who attempted to flee the scene by hiding in a tree.

@NSPoliceDogs Called to assist @NorthNorfPolice with a suspicious vehicle in Ludham, vehicle located abandoned. Pd Harry tracks from the van and finds a male hiding in a tree. Further search locates a bag of white powder and male arrested. The Nose knows #53 pic.twitter.com/YnIen5rx5w — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) May 11, 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk's police dog unit were called out to assist North Norfolk police officers following reports of a "suspicious vehicle" in Ludham in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 11).

After the van was found by police, Pd Harry was involved in following tracks from the vehicle and a man was subsequently found "hiding in a tree."

The man was then arrested on suspicion of a drug offence, after a further police search led to the discovery of a bag of white powder.

