Police dog sniffs out burglar hiding in fields after break-in at Norfolk business
Published: 10:59 PM July 29, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
- Credit: Archant
A police dog sniffed out a burglar who had broken into a Norfolk business before fleeing into nearby fields.
The Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs Twitter account posted to say there had been a break-in at a business compound in Brooke in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The offender attempted to escape over fields, but police dog Kaiser tracked down a man hiding in nearby fields.
