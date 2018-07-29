Police dog sniffs out burglar hiding in fields after break-in at Norfolk business

Published: 10:59 PM July 29, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Police dog Kaiser, who tracked down a burglar hiding into fields. Picture: NS Police Dogs - Credit: Archant

A police dog sniffed out a burglar who had broken into a Norfolk business before fleeing into nearby fields.

Break in at a business compound in the early hours of this morning at #Brooke #SouthNorfolk. Pd Kaiser tracks and locates a male hiding across the fields. Assisted by @SouthNorfPolice #TheNoseKnows #BetterLuckNextTime #1542 pic.twitter.com/BgqCIyLPYN — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) July 29, 2018

The Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs Twitter account posted to say there had been a break-in at a business compound in Brooke in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The offender attempted to escape over fields, but police dog Kaiser tracked down a man hiding in nearby fields.