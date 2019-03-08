Search

Police dog Harry finds banned driver hiding in ditch by Acle Straight

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 25 July 2019

Pd Harry from Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit was involved in a search that led to the arrest. Picture: NSPoliceDogs Twitter

Hero police dog Harry tracked down a banned driver who fled after crashing his car in a ditch on the Acle Straight, a court heard.

Lee Gaywood, 37, drove off from police when they tried to stop him on the A47 on July 3, last year, even driving up a verge to get past a row of vehicles waiting at a roundabout, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said that in his bid to get away, Gaywood damaged another driver's car by clipping a wing mirror at the roundabout.

Mr Kellett said the black Saab Gaywood was driving was later found crashed in a ditch and Gaywood and his passenger had fled from the vehicle across fields nearby.

Mr Kellett said police searched the area and police dog Harry managed to find Gaywood hiding in a dyke.

When arrested Gaywood tested positive for cocaine.

He told police he had been going to Great Yarmouth to view a bike he had seen on Facebook and had driven off as he knew he was disqualified and wanted to avoid the police.

Mr Kellett said the driver whose wing mirror was damaged had to pay £350 excess to get her car repaired.

Gaywood, of Fen Bight Circle, Ipswich, admitted careless driving, drug driving, failing to stop and driving while banned on July 3 last year.

Mr Kellett said Gaywood had one of the worst records he has seen for driving offences with 23 convictions for 82 offences, mostly for motoring matters.

Jailing him for four months and imposing a driving ban of three years two months, Judge Anthony Bate said that Gaywood had a "dismal" record.

He said that he had driven up a verge to get past a row of vehicles and then got out of the car: "You made a determined attempt to evade officers."

Ian James, for Gaywood, said: "He knows his appalling driving record will go against him."

He said a lot of his convictions occurred when he was much younger and said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea and was making real attempts to change.

