Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Five people have been arrested and sound equipment seized after police broke up a rave in west Norfolk.

Officers were called at about 7.30pm on Saturday after a member of the public noticed an advert on Facebook for the event in Grimston, near King's Lynn.

Further enquiries led police to discover the illegal rave at Massingham Heath, where more than 600 people had gathered. The event was monitored throughout the night.

More officers including specially trained police support units attended and the rave was finally broken up at about 3.45pm on Sunday.

Three men, aged 25, 28 and 31, have been arrested in connection with organising the event while two other men, aged 20 and 33, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving. All remain in police custody where they will be questioned.

Temporary assistant chief constable Nick Davison said: "A significant policing operation was held today (Sunday) to ensure the event was disrupted and closed down safely, while securing evidence with a view to prosecuting organisers. The action taken falls in line with our robust approach to tackling such events.

"Raves, not uncommon at this time of year, can be very disruptive for local residents and landowners while the presence of hundreds of people and vehicles can also have a detrimental impact on the environment.

"We've been working closely with landowners today and will continue to do so tomorrow."