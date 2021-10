Published: 5:20 PM October 11, 2021

Police from Downham Market found a cannabis farm of 20 plants in Ten Mile Bank. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

Police have launched an investigation after discovering a cannabis farm near Downham Market.

Officers from Downham Market discovered the crop of 20 cannabis plants in Ten Mile Bank.

King's Lynn police tweeted about the incident, saying the farm had now been dismantled and using the hashtag "Keep Drugs Out of Your Community".

