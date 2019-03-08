Two arrested for drug offences on busy night in town

Seized drugs and cash following arrests in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

It was an eventful Friday night for police in Thetford as they made a number of high profile arrests in the town.

Amongst those arrested overnight on October 25 where held for offences ranging from drugs to domestic violence, while two were detained for driving offences.

In a tweet Breckland Police said it had been a "busy night for Thetford Team 5 last night".

Two people were arrested in the town for drug offences with a quality of drugs and cash being seized by officers in connection with the investigation.

Officers made another arrest for domestic assault with investigations continuing.